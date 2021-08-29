Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,719 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of WideOpenWest worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth approximately $97,627,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,765,000 after buying an additional 381,426 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 66.5% during the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,279,000 after buying an additional 1,330,551 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 15.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 825,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,223,000 after buying an additional 109,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 47.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after buying an additional 228,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

WOW stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 2.11. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.93.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WOW. Raymond James raised WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens raised WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. WideOpenWest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

