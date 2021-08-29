Morgan Stanley Sells 10,268 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of Tompkins Financial worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 802.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $80.62 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.07 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 13.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.54%.

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahilly purchased 444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.78 per share, for a total transaction of $34,978.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $245,163.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

