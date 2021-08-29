Morgan Stanley Sells 17,093 Shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 17,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.23% of Capital Product Partners worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 27,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the first quarter worth $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

CPLP stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90. Capital Product Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 40.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

CPLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Capital Product Partners Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.