Morgan Stanley Sells 18,877 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Hamilton Lane worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the first quarter valued at $5,588,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 21.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,021,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,498,000 after purchasing an additional 49,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 259.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $90.42 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.64 and a 52-week high of $97.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The business had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

