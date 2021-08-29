Morgan Stanley Sells 233,795 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 59.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of Meredith worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 20,680.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Meredith in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 9.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meredith in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Meredith from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

NYSE MDP opened at $42.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. Meredith Co. has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. Meredith had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 47.20%. Research analysts expect that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

