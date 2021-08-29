Morgan Stanley Sells 6,681 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Cavco Industries worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,860,000 after acquiring an additional 49,407 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $6,769,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 215,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,668,000 after buying an additional 23,741 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 916,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,853,000 after buying an additional 23,306 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,328,000 after buying an additional 22,054 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $263.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.12. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.88 and a 12-month high of $265.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.90.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

