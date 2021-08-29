Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.67 Million

Analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will post $142.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.00 million. Motorcar Parts of America reported sales of $154.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year sales of $603.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $598.50 million to $611.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $630.33 million, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $648.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MPAA shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

MPAA stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. Motorcar Parts of America has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $384.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPAA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,048,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,587,000 after purchasing an additional 120,358 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,108,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,312,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,104,000 after buying an additional 15,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 307,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

