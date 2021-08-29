MovieBloc Price Tops $0.0098 (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 29th. MovieBloc has a market cap of $61.24 million and approximately $12.74 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,235,312,670 coins. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

