MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of MSCI worth $93,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.9% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.57.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $629.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.13 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $336.03 and a twelve month high of $635.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $582.26.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

