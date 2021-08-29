Mullen Group Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$13.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.06. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.00.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$312.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$314.60 million. Research analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 0.9278472 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cormark raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.80.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

