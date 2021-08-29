MX Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $13.43 Million (MX)

MX Token (CURRENCY:MX) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One MX Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MX Token has traded 50.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. MX Token has a market capitalization of $125.44 million and $13.43 million worth of MX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MX Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

MX Token Profile

MX Token (CRYPTO:MX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. MX Token’s total supply is 563,821,227 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. MX Token’s official website is www.mxc.com . MX Token’s official Twitter account is @MXC_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc. “

MX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.