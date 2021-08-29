MyBit Hits One Day Trading Volume of $445.00 (MYB)

MyBit (CURRENCY:MYB) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One MyBit coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MyBit has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. MyBit has a market cap of $283,107.51 and approximately $445.00 worth of MyBit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MyBit is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2017. MyBit’s total supply is 179,996,750 coins and its circulating supply is 157,187,027 coins. MyBit’s official Twitter account is @MyBit_DApp . The Reddit community for MyBit is /r/MyBitToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MyBit is mybit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MyBit is an Ethereum-based company that provides critical infrastructure for the next generation of wealth management applications. It is comprised of the MyBit Network, MyBit Whitelabel Software Development Kit (MyBit SDK), and Decentralised Development Fund (DDF). These resources enable the rapid building, testing, and deployment of wealth management applications on the Ethereum Blockchain. MyBit makes it simple for anyone to design, test, develop, and maintain decentralised wealth management applications on Ethereum. “

