Myriad Hits Market Cap of $7.01 Million (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Myriad has a market capitalization of $7.01 million and approximately $7,252.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Myriad has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,795,454,250 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

