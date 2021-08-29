Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.04.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $193.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $118.01 and a 1-year high of $193.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $167,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,546 shares of company stock worth $1,602,182. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Nasdaq by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 253,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,488,000 after purchasing an additional 36,379 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,548,000 after purchasing an additional 139,886 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 283.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

