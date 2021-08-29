National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Short Interest Update

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the July 29th total of 212,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,390.0 days.
OTCMKTS NXPGF opened at $3.61 on Friday. National Express Group has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96.
