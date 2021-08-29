National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Short Interest Update

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the July 29th total of 212,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,390.0 days.

OTCMKTS NXPGF opened at $3.61 on Friday. National Express Group has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

