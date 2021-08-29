National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of National Instruments worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in National Instruments by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 27,443 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after buying an additional 44,177 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NATI stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.15. 449,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,715. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 263.45 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

