National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.6% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 7.3% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NNN. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.78. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.85.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.46%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

