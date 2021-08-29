Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Short Interest Up 53.5% in August

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the July 29th total of 17,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
NYSE NGS opened at $9.54 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.31 million, a P/E ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.00.
Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 6.89%.
Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Friday, August 13th.
About Natural Gas Services Group
Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.
See Also: EV Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.