Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Short Interest Up 53.5% in August

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the July 29th total of 17,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NYSE NGS opened at $9.54 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.31 million, a P/E ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.00.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 6.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter worth $84,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter worth $229,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter worth $163,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Friday, August 13th.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

