Navcoin Trading 8.4% Lower This Week (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $35.44 million and approximately $355,807.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004670 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000472 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00035671 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00026058 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,492,604 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

