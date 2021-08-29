Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 230,700 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the July 29th total of 155,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 470,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NMM traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $27.52. 1,354,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,464. The stock has a market cap of $545.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.87. Navios Maritime Partners has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $36.46.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.93. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 16.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,538,000 after purchasing an additional 611,991 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,938,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,408,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 697.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 151,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 132,604 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 351.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

