NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Short Interest Up 76.3% in August

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 339,700 shares, a growth of 76.3% from the July 29th total of 192,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,397.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NIPNF opened at $50.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.41. NEC has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $62.54.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered NEC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

NEC Corp. engages in the provision of systems, components, services, and integrated solutions for computing and communications applications. It operates through the following segments: Public Business, Enterprise Business, Telecom Carrier Business, System Platform Business, and Others. The Public Business segment provides system integration (system architecture and consulting), support (maintenance), outsourcing and cloud services, and system equipment for public, medical and financial institutions.

