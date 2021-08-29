Nekonium Hits Market Cap of $29,277.54 (NUKO)

Nekonium (CURRENCY:NUKO) traded 65.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 29th. Nekonium has a market cap of $29,277.54 and approximately $38.00 worth of Nekonium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nekonium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nekonium has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nekonium

Nekonium’s total supply is 21,606,558 coins and its circulating supply is 12,000,829 coins. Nekonium’s official Twitter account is @NekoniumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nekonium’s official website is nekonium.github.io . The official message board for Nekonium is askmona.org/5387

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nekonium directly using US dollars.

