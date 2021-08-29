NerveNetwork Hits One Day Volume of $194,237.00 (NVT)

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded up 20.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. In the last week, NerveNetwork has traded up 38.8% against the dollar. One NerveNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0440 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NerveNetwork has a total market capitalization of $12.20 million and approximately $194,237.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NerveNetwork alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005733 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 103% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NerveNetwork Profile

NerveNetwork (NVT) is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official website is nerve.network. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NerveNetwork is medium.com/@NerveNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

NerveNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NerveNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NerveNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NerveNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NerveNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.