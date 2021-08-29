NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 70,454 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.29% of NetApp worth $52,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTAP stock opened at $87.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.95. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $91.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NetApp from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

