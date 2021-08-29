Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,716 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,027,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,181,549,000 after acquiring an additional 86,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Netflix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after buying an additional 998,090 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Netflix by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,271,291,000 after buying an additional 66,263 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,511,846,000 after buying an additional 107,405 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $8.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $558.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,252,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,779. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

