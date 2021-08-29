New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.08.

NGD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in New Gold by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in New Gold by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New Gold by 562.5% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in New Gold by 95.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 22,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

NGD stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17. New Gold has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. Equities research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

