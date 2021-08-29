New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.100-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NJR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.60.

NYSE:NJR opened at $37.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $44.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $367.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.56%.

In related news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New Jersey Resources stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 99.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,460 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of New Jersey Resources worth $16,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

