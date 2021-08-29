New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 2,210,520 DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,210,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,463,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.45% of DigitalBridge Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DBRG opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.20. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DBRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

