New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Service Co. International worth $15,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Service Co. International by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,819,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,516,000 after acquiring an additional 214,074 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Service Co. International by 11.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,820,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,241 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Service Co. International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,085,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,733,000 after acquiring an additional 134,427 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Service Co. International by 0.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,536,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,637,000 after acquiring an additional 22,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Service Co. International by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,582,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,900,000 after acquiring an additional 638,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 150,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $9,649,786.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 330,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,197,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,943,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,734,141.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 473,803 shares of company stock valued at $29,948,804. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCI opened at $62.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.93. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $65.74.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.10 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

SCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

