New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 29,799 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,799 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.28% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $17,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $102,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.26.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $93.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.29. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.83 and a 52 week high of $179.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.81.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The company had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $132,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $54,317.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,548.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,713 shares of company stock valued at $262,894. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.