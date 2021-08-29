New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 44,175 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 44,175 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of ON Semiconductor worth $16,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 264,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 19,802 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $922,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.85. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $46.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,773 shares of company stock worth $1,197,232 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ON. Morgan Stanley raised ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.