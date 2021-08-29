New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 179.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,962 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BP were worth $17,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BP during the first quarter valued at about $99,689,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in BP by 430.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,142,673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,557 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BP by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,690,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,156,000 after acquiring an additional 40,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BP by 24.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 137,726 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BP by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 503,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 28,186 shares during the period. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $24.94 on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP’s payout ratio is -76.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BP to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.74 to $28.49 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.02.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

