New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $17.48 Million Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,837 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Assurant worth $17,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Assurant by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,062.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $169.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.11 and a 12 month high of $169.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.93.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

