New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $17.69 Million Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,860 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.48% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $17,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BECN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 584.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 91,780 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 445,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26,660 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

NASDAQ BECN opened at $53.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $60.93.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.15.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 108,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julian Francis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.