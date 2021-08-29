New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $18.46 Million Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 115.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,195 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457,913 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $18,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 331,751 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 125,348 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3,554.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 2,558 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

In other news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLF opened at $24.37 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

