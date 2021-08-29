New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 21,551 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,551 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of United Airlines worth $17,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 32.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 22.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth $244,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 6.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Argus cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. raised their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

Shares of UAL opened at $47.71 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.75.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($9.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

