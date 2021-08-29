New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 394.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,054 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Unity Software worth $18,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $4,154,749.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $20,387,943.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,766,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,604,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 798,881 shares of company stock valued at $82,778,595.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on U shares. Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.91.

U stock opened at $123.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.14. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $174.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.50.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The business’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

