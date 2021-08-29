New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 85,943 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.48% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $18,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $69.96 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $21.86 and a one year high of $71.30. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.88.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $2,263,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at $38,414,821.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $2,705,700. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

