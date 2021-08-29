New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 108,414 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 771,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,414 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 1.78% of Meridian Bioscience worth $17,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIVO stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $867.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 5.31. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

