New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 24,999 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,999 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.50% of MaxLinear worth $16,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at $146,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 23.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at $219,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $156,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 31,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $1,252,951.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,203,041.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,888 shares of company stock valued at $9,707,543 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MXL opened at $53.02 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.38.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MXL. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

