New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Bruker worth $16,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 438.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 1,063.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRKR opened at $88.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.47. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $88.25.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BRKR shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cleveland Research raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

