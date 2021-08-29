New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,810 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 1.28% of Golden Entertainment worth $16,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $119,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 9.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $204,000. 52.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Golden Entertainment news, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 9,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $483,236.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 11,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $597,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,580 shares of company stock worth $2,863,363 over the last 90 days. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GDEN opened at $52.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 2.92. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $54.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $292.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.67 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

GDEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Golden Entertainment Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

