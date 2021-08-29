Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,551 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $10,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,767,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,774 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,134 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,823 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,429,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,969,000 after acquiring an additional 946,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $628,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $280,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,361,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,097 shares of company stock worth $1,682,137. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEM traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,029,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,596,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.96. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

