NewYork Exchange 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $697,734.00 (NYE)

NewYork Exchange (CURRENCY:NYE) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last seven days, NewYork Exchange has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. NewYork Exchange has a total market capitalization of $100.15 million and $697,734.00 worth of NewYork Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYork Exchange coin can currently be bought for $14.13 or 0.00028955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

NewYork Exchange Profile

NewYork Exchange is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2019. NewYork Exchange’s total supply is 381,966,631 coins and its circulating supply is 7,090,060 coins. NewYork Exchange’s official website is www.nyecoin.io . NewYork Exchange’s official Twitter account is @nyecoin1 . The official message board for NewYork Exchange is medium.com/@media_38301

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYork Exchange utilizes the blockchain technology to create a financial integration between old classic stock and commodities market with the new trend of Crypto Trading platforms. The New York Exchange Coin is dedicated to using the smart contract feature of the Blockchain technology to raise and enhance investors to see the opportunities present in the stock market and commodities. NYE uses smart contracts and secure payment integration to facilitate transparent investments and perform all transactions efficiently through distributed processing.”

Buying and Selling NewYork Exchange

