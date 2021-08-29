NFTify Market Cap Reaches $1.40 Million (N1)

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0690 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. NFTify has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $18,743.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFTify has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

