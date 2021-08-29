NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Acquired by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NICE by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,766,000 after purchasing an additional 797,892 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,609,000. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,884,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,664,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in NICE by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,799,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,109,000 after buying an additional 232,328 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.85.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $293.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 96.53, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.79. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $209.26 and a fifty-two week high of $300.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

