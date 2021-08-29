Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,332 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nielsen by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 38,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NLSN stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.45.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NLSN. Citigroup lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.