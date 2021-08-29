NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 68.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,180 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 368,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $56,916,000 after acquiring an additional 93,395 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 934,271 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $145,420,000 after acquiring an additional 39,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 147,349 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $23,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.58. 3,007,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,320,450. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.21 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

