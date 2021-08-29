NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,180 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,561,122,000 after acquiring an additional 273,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after acquiring an additional 910,648 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,469,680,000 after acquiring an additional 105,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,007,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,450. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.32. The stock has a market cap of $265.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.21 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

