NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,742,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,151 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 4.4% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of NIKE worth $578,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus upped their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,007,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,450. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.21 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The company has a market cap of $265.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

